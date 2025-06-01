Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

NIA Conducts Raids in 8 States in Connection With Pakistan-Linked Espionage Case

Jun 1, 2025
NIA Conducts Search Operations In 8 States In Connection With Pakistan-Linked Espionage Case

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted search operations at 15 locations in eight states in a Pakistan-linked espionage case. In a statement, NIA said that searches were conducted at the premises of suspects linked with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and West Bengal.

Several electronic gadgets and sensitive financial documents, along with other incriminating materials, were seized during the searches. As per NIA investigations, the suspects had connections with Pakistani operatives and acted as financial conduits for carrying out espionage activities in India.

NIA had registered the case following the arrest of an accused person who had been sharing sensitive information with PIOs since 2023 and had received funds through various conduits in India in lieu of leaking classified information related to national security. Further investigation in the case is underway.

