Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of India’s Woman power: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that operation Sindoor has become a symbol of India’s women power. Addressing a public rally in Bhopal on Saturday, he said that India will not tolerate any form of proxy war and is determined to respond firmly to such acts of terror.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan organized on the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai at Jamboori Maidan in Bhopal. He said that Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of India’s bravery. The terrorists had challenged the power of women.

Referring to the public welfare schemes of the government, the Prime Minister highlighted the public welfare schemes inspired by the ideals of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. He said the government is following her mantra of “Nagarik Devo Bhava” in its governance and has made Women-Led Development the foundation of national progress. Women, he said, are at the center of every major government initiative.

During the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated key infrastructure projects including the Indore Metro’s first phase and two regional airports – one in Satna and another in Datia.

Mr. Modi also released the first installment for the construction of 1,271 Atal Gram Seva Sadans, which will provide permanent office infrastructure for village panchayats and improve local governance through the Atal Gram Sushasan Bhawan initiative. To honor the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, a commemorative postage stamp and a 300 rupees coin were released.