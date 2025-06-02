Over 5 Lakh Pirated NCERT Textbooks Seized, Major Crackdown on Fake Publishing Racket

S N VERMA / New Delhi

In a massive clampdown on textbook piracy, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), in collaboration with police authorities across multiple states, has seized over 5 lakh pirated copies of NCERT textbooks in the past 14 months. In addition to the books, printing paper and machinery worth more than ₹20 crore have also been confiscated. So far, 29 FIRs have been filed against those involved in the illegal printing, storage, and sale of these counterfeit books.

This unprecedented action is part of NCERT’s zero-tolerance policy toward copyright violations under the Copyright Act of 1957 — a cognizable offence in India.

Major Raid in Muzaffarnagar

In a high-stakes joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Police, a raid was conducted on a warehouse in Muzaffarnagar, where officials discovered over 1.5 lakh pirated textbooks, a truck and two cars loaded with counterfeit materials, and a large number of printing plates. The estimated value of the seized material exceeds ₹2 crore. Eight individuals were arrested during the raid.

Printing Press Busted in Haryana

In another development, a printing press operating illegally in Samalkha, Haryana, was raided. Officials confiscated large quantities of pirated NCERT books, printing plates, and machinery used for mass production. The investigation is currently underway to identify the masterminds behind this organized racket.

A Threat Beyond Copyright

NCERT has raised serious concerns about the health hazards posed by pirated books, which are often printed using substandard paper and toxic ink, making them unsafe for school children. The council has emphasized that the issue is not just about lost revenue, but also about the quality and safety of educational material being supplied to millions of students.

Operation Piracy Cleanup to Continue

NCERT has assured that this is just the beginning. The council will continue to take strong legal action against all those involved in the piracy of educational content. A public appeal has also been issued to students, parents, and educators to report any incidents of pirated NCERT books to the authorities.