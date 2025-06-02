India, Paraguay agree to strengthen ties in clean energy, green hydrogen and biofuels sectors

BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

India and Paraguay have decided to further strengthen their ties in sectors like clean energy, green hydrogen and biofuels. The decision was taken during the delegation-level talk held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Paraguay President Santiago Peña Palacios in New Delhi Monday. Both countries also expressed their commitment to overcoming the menace of cybercrime, organised crime, drug trafficking.

Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India and Paraguay are together in the fight against terrorism. Mr. Modi said, both the countries have lots of potential avenues in the sectors including digital technology, agriculture, defence, railways, space among others. He said, Paraguay is a valued partner in South America and both the nations are connected by shared values. He said, there is immense potential in boosting trade linkages.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also met President Palacios and appreciated his positive sentiments and guidance for enhancing India-Paraguay cooperation in many domains. An Memorundum of Understanding was signed between India and Paraguay for establishment of Joint Commission Mechanism between the two nations.

Mr. Palacios is on a three day state visit to India. The President visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

President Peña will also visit Mumbai, before returning to Paraguay on Wednesday. In Mumbai, President Peña will meet the state political leaders, representatives from business and industry, and tech leaders. India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations in 1961, fostering warm and friendly ties between the two nations over the decades. The two countries have developed cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals and information technology.

Paraguay is an important trading partner for India in the Latin American region. Several Indian companies in the auto-mobile and pharmaceuticals sector have their presence in Paraguay. Paraguayan companies also have their presence in India, contributing to the economic ties between the two nations. The two countries share common views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change, renewable energy, and combating terrorism.