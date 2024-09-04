PM Modi holds talk with Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Infuse fresh impetus to India-Brunei ties

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Bandar Seri Begawan. In a social media post, Mr. Modi said, he is delighted to meet Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. He said, the talks were wide ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between the two nations.

Mr. Modi said, India and Brunei are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges. Infusing fresh impetus to India-Brunei ties and to the Act East Policy, both sides held productive discussions. Both leaders welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to Enhanced Partnership.

The two leaders took stock of bilateral relations including in areas of defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health and pharmaceuticals, capacity building, culture and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said, Brunei being an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision is a guarantee of a bright future for both nations. Mr Modi expressed happiness that he had the opportunity to visit Brunei at the beginning of his third term and to discuss the future with the Sultan. He said, it is also a happy coincidence that this year India-Brunei are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the bilateral partnership.

Mr. Modi conveyed greetings to the Sultan and the people of Brunei on the 40th anniversary of Independence on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. He said, India and Brunei have centuries-old cultural ties and the basis of the friendship is the great cultural tradition.

The Prime Minister said, under the leadership of the Sultan of Brunei, the relations have been growing stronger day by day. He said, the memories of the visit of the Sultan of Brunei to India as the Chief Guest on Republic Day in 2018 are still remembered with great pride by the people of India.

The two leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of an MoU on Cooperation in the operation of Telemetry, Tracking, and Telecommand Stations for Satellites and Launch Vehicles by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Brunei’s Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Pengiran Dato Shamhary Pengiran Dato Mustapha.

They welcomed the upcoming commencement of direct flight connections between Bandar Seri Begawan and Chennai. A Joint Statement was adopted after the talks. The Sultan of Brunei hosted an Official Lunch in honour of the Prime Minister.

Mr. Modi reached Bandar Seri Begawan yesterday on the first leg of his two-nation tour to Brunei and Singapore. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome and received by the Crown Prince and Senior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.

This is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei. Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, in Bandar Seri Begawan. He also visited the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei.

India shares a very warm and friendly relationship with Brunei. The bilateral engagements cover multiple areas such as Defence, Trade and Investment, Energy, Space technology, Health, Capacity Building, Culture and vibrant people-to-people exchanges. India has received valuable support from Brunei in its space program, with three MoUs with Brunei in this area.

Defence is another important pillar in the bilateral cooperation. Both nations are also working towards establishing a joint working group for cooperation in the area of defence. India has been importing hydrocarbons from Brunei. In the long run, New Delhi would like to have more predictable supplies with longer-term contracts from Brunei, especially in the area of natural gas.

After the completion of the first leg of his visit to Brunei, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed to Singapore for the second leg of his visit. He will reach Singapore later today at the invitation of his counterpart, Lawrence Wong. The leaders will review the progress of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. He will be visiting Singapore after nearly six years.

India has robust defence cooperation with Singapore, and trade and investment flows have shown steady growth. Singapore is India’s largest trade partner in ASEAN and a leading source of foreign direct investment.