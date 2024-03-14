PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Tshering Tobgay in Delhi this evening. Mr Tobgay arrived earlier today on an official visit to India till the 18th of this month. This is his first overseas visit after assuming office in January this year.

Bhutan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment and senior officials of Bhutan government are accompanying the visiting dignitary. He will also go to Mumbai during his visit.

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels. The visit provides an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in the unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan. India has consistently supported the socio-economic development of Bhutan.

Hydro-power cooperation between the two countries is an example of win-win cooperation. India has been extending economic assistance to Bhutan’s socio-economic development since the early 1960s when Bhutan launched its Five Year Plans. India continues to be the principal development partner of Bhutan. Reflecting the special nature of the relationship, the two countries share an open border with regular exchange of travellers for work, tourism, shopping, and medical care.