PM Modi hoists Dharm Dhwaja atop Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya

NEWS DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoisted the dharma dhwaja on the spire of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This marks the completion of the temple’s construction and the ushering in of a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that this flag represents the renaissance of Indian civilisation. He said, This sacred flag will stand as a testament that truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood.

The Prime Minister said that democracy is in the DNA of this country. He said that the central government is working for the upliftment of each and every person, particularly the marginalised sections of society. He said, Ram does not discriminate, and the government is also moving forward with the same spirit. He urged the citizens to embrace inclusivity as the nation advances towards becoming Viksit Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, wounds and pain of centuries are healing as a 500-year-old resolve is finally being fulfilled with the formal completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Talking about the Ayodhya city, Mr Modi said, Ayodhya is becoming the backbone of Viksit Bharat, and it will witness the confluence of spirituality and modern technology in the coming years.

“Amidst chants of Jay Shri Ram, the reverberating sound of shankh dhvni and presence of thousands of Ram bhaks arrived at Ayodhya from the different corners of this globe, the Dharm dhwaj a hoisted on the day of auspicious Vivah panchmi and in Abhijeet muhurt. The process started at 11:40 PM. I pressed the button, and the flag was installed at 11:50; the entire process took 4 minutes. After that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the flag by showering flowers. The right-angled triangular flag or Dharm dhwaja, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an ‘Om’ inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.