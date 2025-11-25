Collection of revenue is critical for nation-building, President tells Revenue Officers

By Andalib Akhter

President of India Droupadi Murmu today said that ​the collection of revenue is critical for nation-building. This is the revenue that funds infrastructure, education, health, and social welfare. Therefore, They are active participants in India’s nation-building process. She underlined that the tax collection should be a smooth process with minimum discomfort to the tax-payer.

President said this while addressing Officer Trainees of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) (76th batch) who called her at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The President said that as Revenue Service officer, the officers will perform multiple roles — as administrators, investigators, facilitators of trade, and enforcers of law. They are the sentinels of India’s economic frontiers, protecting the country against smuggling, financial fraud, and illicit trade, while simultaneously facilitating legitimate commerce and global trade partnerships.

She said that their role demands a delicate balance between enforcement and facilitation; between upholding the law and enabling economic growth. She advised them to create systems that are transparent, accountable, and technology-driven. She said that integrity and fairness must remain the cornerstone of their professional conduct. The young officers are expected to be innovative, analytical, and technologically adept.