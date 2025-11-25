Volcanic Ash cloud disrupts flights to West Asia

AMN / NEWS DESK

Several Indian carriers have suspended or diverted multiple flights to West Asia after volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano drifted across the Arabian Peninsula, creating unsafe conditions for aviation.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed airlines to avoid contaminated airspace over the Arabian Peninsula and parts of western India, warning that ash at altitudes above 45,000 feet could severely damage jet engines and impair visibility.

IndiGo cancelled six flights and diverted its Kannur-Abu Dhabi service to Ahmedabad. Akasa Air suspended all Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Kuwait operations on November 24 and 25. SpiceJet placed its Dammam and Doha services under close watch, while Air India and Air India Express activated emergency rerouting plans to maintain safety.

The eruption of the long-dormant Hayli Gubbi volcano, its first in more than 10,000 years, sent ash sweeping across regional air corridors, prompting wide disruption and immediate safety advisories. The India Meteorological Department expects the ash cloud to disperse by late evening on November 25. Airlines have been instructed to conduct enhanced post-flight inspections on aircraft that may have operated near affected areas.