IFFI 2025 Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Actor Dharmendra

He was an iconic actor and an exceptional human being: Rahul Rawail

#IFFIWood, 25 November 2025

Indian cinema mourns the passing of Dharmendra, one of its greatest and most beloved icons, who left for his heavenly abode on Monday, September 24, 2025. The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) joined the nation in expressing profound grief and paid a moving tribute to the legendary actor today.

Noted filmmaker Rahul Rawail delivered an emotional remembrance, reflecting on his cherished memories with one of the brightest stars of the silver screen. He began by urging everyone to celebrate the extraordinary life of Late Shri Dharmendra, acknowledging the immense sorrow his family must be enduring. “He was an iconic actor and an exceptional human being,” Rawail said.

Recalling his days as an Assistant Director on Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker, Rawail shared how Late Shri Dharmendra portrayed trapeze artist Mahendra Kumar with unmatched dedication. He narrated how the actor would take an evening flight to Delhi every day for a month, shoot till 5 a.m., and then return to Mumbai to continue filming Aadmi Aur Insaan—a grueling schedule he maintained unfailingly.

Rahul Rawail also reminisced about the shooting of Betaab (1983), which marked the debut of Late Shri Dharmendra’s son, Sunny Deol. While filming in Kashmir, crowds would gather in large numbers just to catch a glimpse of Late Shri Dharmendra. After the film’s release, he watched his son’s debut at Gaiety Cinema in Bandra West every evening for several days and would visit Director Rahul Rawail’s home afterward to discuss the film with the same enthusiasm of someone viewing it for the first time each and every day. Rawail also noted with pride that the legendary actor’s children continue to carry forward his ‘tremendous legacy’.

“Dharam ji was a man whose life must be celebrated, for he brought a lot of pleasure to people”, he said emotionally. He recounted the story of a Delhi police officer who had longed to meet Late Shri Dharmendra and touch his feet. Upon learning that the icon had passed away, the officer broke down in grief, called Rawail and expressed his desire to meet Sunny Deol to convey his condolences. “This is the power of Dharam ji,” Rawail emphasized.

Rawail also called Late Shri Dharmendra a father figure who nurtured and supported him throughout his career. He also praised him as a wonderful producer.

In his concluding remarks, he said, “We’ve lost a great human being. We were fortunate to have lived in times when icons like Dharmendra ji were working.” He expressed gratitude to the IFFI organizers for arranging a special homage to honour the timeless star.

A towering figure, a beloved artist, and a man of unmatched warmth— Late Shri Dharmendra’s legacy will forever remain etched in the heart of Indian cinema. PIB / AMN