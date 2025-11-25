INDIA – NEPAL JOINT EXERCISE SURYAKIRAN XIX – 2025 COMMENCES

NEWS DESK

The 19th edition of Joint Military exercise “Exercise SURYAKIRAN XIX – 2025” commenced today at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The exercise is being conducted from 25 November to 08 December 2025, according to PIB.

The Indian contingent, of 334 personnels, is being represented mainly by troops from the ASSAM Regiment. The Nepal side is being represented by 334 personnels represented mainly by troops from DEVI DATTA Regiment.

The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse conduct of Sub Conventional operations under Chapter VII of United Nations Mandate. The Scope of the exercise is to strengthen battalion-level synergy in Jungle Warfare, Counter-Terrorism Operations in Mountainous Terrain, Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR), Medical Response, Environmental Conservation, and Integrated Ground–Aviation Operations.

This edition of Exercise SURYAKIRAN–XIX will focus on incorporating niche and emerging technologies, including Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), drone-based ISR, AI-enabled decision support tools, unmanned logistic vehicles and armoured protection platforms, enabling both armies to refine and adapt Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for operating in counter terrorism environment aligned to prevailing global dynamics.

Collective efforts will focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability amongst the troops and reduce the risk of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peace keeping operations.

Both sides will exchange views and practices of joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that will facilitate the participants to mutually learn from each other. Sharing of best practices will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between Indian Army and Nepal Army. The exercise will also foster strong bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations.