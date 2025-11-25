The Indian Awaaz

Air India cancels domestic & international flights following volcanic eruption

Nov 25, 2025

Staff Reporter

Air India has cancelled several domestic and international flights as a safety precaution after some of its aircraft flew over areas affected by the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption. The airline said it is carrying out detailed checks on the planes to make sure they are safe to fly. In a social media post, Air India said that their teams at airports are informing passengers about the changes and helping them with hotel stays and other support. The airline is also trying to arrange alternate travel as soon as possible. The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused and said that passenger and crew safety will always be its top priority.

