PM Modi expresses happiness over recognition of PRAGATI by Oxford University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, PRAGATI represents a wonderful amalgamation of technology and governance, ensuring silos are removed and projects are completed on time. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that over the years, these sessions have led to substantive benefits, which have greatly benefited people. The Prime Minister also expressed happiness that Oxford’s Said Business School and Gates Foundation have recognised the effectiveness of PRAGATI in the study.

A new case study by Oxford’s Said Business School released at IIM Bangalore today revealed that since its launch in 2015, PRAGATI has helped accelerate 340 projects worth 205 billion dollars. The platform has supported unprecedented infrastructure development, including 50 thousand kilometers of new National Highways and a doubling of airports. For every rupee spent on infrastructure, the studies show a 2.5 to 3.5-rupee gain in GDP.