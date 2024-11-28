India’s defence capabilities have captured worldwide attention: President Murmu

AMN / WELLINGTON TN

President Draupadi Murmu has said that India’s defence capability has caught the attention of the World.

Delivering the keynote address at the Defence Services Staff Training College at Wellington Ooty, she said that the Indian Defence Forces are proud to have a strong women force in all the fields.

Remembering her recent visit to Siachen, the highest battlefield in the World, she said that women soldiers are at service even at difficult places where one fears to tread. She complemented women officers attending the special course from various countries.

Appreciating women Naval Officer Commanding in the front line, she said that it was a great moment to meet the young and energetic Agni veers during her day at sea program at Goa.

The President said that the defence personnel are performing the prestigious duty of the sole objective of Nation First and acknowledged the dedication of their families in sending their loved ones to protect the Nation.

Endorsing the quality of defence products of the Country, she said that India is a reliable defence partner with high expertise and working with the spirit of Atma Nirbhar.

The President said that the World has acknowledged it even as the export of defence equipment for more than 100 countries. She said that India is aware of the rising global issues like cyber warfare, ISRO’s planetary projects and efforts to tackle global warfare.

Noting that India stands for international peace and works with the objective of Atma Nirbhar, she said that innovations in cutting edge technology will be able to tackle future challenges.

Prior to the event , the President paid floral tributes at the memorial at the Defence Service Staff College. She also had an interaction with the trainees at the College.

Tomorrow the President will interact with the tribal communities. She is also scheduled to attend the Convocation at the Central University of Tamilnadu at Thiruvarur on the 30th before leaving for Delhi.