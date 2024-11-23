Democracy is not just a political framework but a part of our lifestyle, says Lok Sabha speaker at O.P. Jindal university

Lok sabha speaker addresses national convention on constitution Of India At O.P. Jindal global university

By Andalib Akhter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that Indian Constitution is not only a legal document but also a guide for socio-economic change. He said that the Constitution has supported and strengthened our democracy and today democracy has become an integral part of our lifestyle. He urged the youth to work with full strength in building a developed India while performing their duties enshrined in the Constitution. Only the contribution of each individual along with the collective strength will ensure the development of India, Birla stressed.

Birla was addressing the National Convention on Constitution of India at O.P. Jindal Global University at Sonipat, after inaugurate India’s First Constitution Museum to Commemorate 75th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Indian Constitution. Many dignitaries including Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lok Sabha MP Naveen Jindal graced the occasion.

Birla opined that the setting up of the Constitution Museum was an important task, which would introduce the coming generations to the process of making our Constitution, its various aspects and the democratic discourse that went into making of the Constitution. Birla said that through the museum, the University will inspire not only the current generation but also the coming generations with the democratic values, culture and heritage of the country. He further added that the Constitution makers of India have given the country such a Constitution, which is a source of guidance not only for India but the whole world. In the context of the upcoming Constitution Day, Birla said that it is a matter of joy that this day is being celebrated in every school, college and institution of India, which was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 as a historic step. Shri Birla further said that Constitution Day ensured that we remember the values, ideals of the Constitution, so that we can make our democracy more empowered and strong. Shri Birla called it a matter of pride that the Constitution of India is guiding the whole world.

Birla was happy to note that the national convention organized at the University provided an opportunity to understand the roots of Indian ideology, Indian culture and the Constitution of India. He hoped that this initiative would inspire students and experts, and they would adopt the principles of the Constitution in their lives.

Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, said, “Equality, liberty and fraternity are the cornerstones of our Constitution. We place equality before liberty as it is more important. We will only remain independent, said Dr B.R. Ambedkar, only when we have equality. I especially laud the effort undertaken by Chancellor Shri Naveen Jindal efforts to ensure that citizens would be free to fly the National Flag respectfully and with dignity and honour. The Constitution Museum is a true memorial to the significant contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the main framer of the Indian Constitution and I sincerely hope that it is visited by the current legislators of India to get a modern and digital insight into the making of the Constitution.

The Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Naveen Jindal, M.P. Lok Sabha said, “Constitutionalism is a philosophy that restricts government power and ensures the protection of individual rights. Constitutionalism is a political theory that emphasizes the limitation of governmental power, regardless of its source of proper procedures. It asserts that there are certain actions a government just cannot undertake, even if they are supported by public opinion or proper procedures. The Constitution Museum is a reminder of the vision of our Founding Fathers. It is the longest written constitution in the world, which came into being because of the painstaking efforts and toil of the constituent assembly. It was crafted with immense foresight with an aim of balancing individual rights and the state powers; the resolve to secure all its citizens, justice, liberty, equality and promote fraternity and to assure the dignity of the individual enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution. The Constitution Musuem at O.P. Jindal Global University is a reminder to celebrate the constitution of the world’s largest democracy, and to promote the idea of an Indian constitutionalism as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26 this year.”

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University thanked the distinguished guests on this momentous occasion and said, “As part of the celebrations, we are also hosting the National Convention on the Constitution of India from 23rd to 25th November.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM

The museum is designed to provide a deep and engaging exploration of the Constitution’s essential elements and key provisions that every citizen should know. The aim is to make the Constitution both accessible and relevant, demonstrating how its values and ideals have shaped the nation.

The visitors can immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of pre-independence India, through 360-degree visual spectacle. Through cutting-edge technology and multimedia storytelling, our exhibit unfolds the chronological tapestry of events leading to the drafting of the Indian Constitution. The collaboration between the O.P. Jindal Global University and IIT Madras will bring to life an unprecedented experience through a tour guide robot called S.A.M.V.I.D. to commemorate the most significant document that defines India as a Republic.