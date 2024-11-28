India and Russia agree to increase joint military exercises

AMN / WEB DESK

The fourth meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation under the India – Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation, concluded successfully in Moscow Russia.

Defence Ministry said, the meeting marked a significant milestone in advancing the long-standing Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The Working Group emphasised the importance of continued knowledge-sharing and collaboration in areas of strategic interest. It also agreed upon expanding joint exercises to further solidifying the operational synergy between the two forces.

The Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership was signed in 2000, which was elevated to the level of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in 2010.

The Working Group, a crucial forum for India-Russia defence cooperation, provides a platform to assess existing military engagements and identified new areas for collaboration to address evolving security challenges.