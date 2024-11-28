The Indian Awaaz

India’s security landscape necessitates robust, self-reliant defence sector: CDS Gen Chauhan

Nov 28, 2024
AMN / WEB DESK

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has emphasised that self-reliance and indigenous defence capabilities are the foundations of enduring peace. General Chauhan was addressing the inaugural session of the Defence Partnership Days organised in New Delhi today. He said, India is at the centre stage of global optimism and it has become the 5th largest economy in the world.

General Chauhan said that India’s security landscape necessitates a robust and self-reliant defence sector. Talking about various reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Government, he said that India has opened up its defence industry through reforms for private industry, joint ventures and FDI. He also emphasized imbibing the ‘4I’s which are innovative, inventive, indigenous and imaginative. He also suggested the formulation of defence policies in emerging technologies like space, AI, quantum and autonomous systems that give direction to the industry as to how the services see the future unfolding.

Over 200 companies and 100 officers from the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces, dealing with technology and procurement are participating in the two-day event.

