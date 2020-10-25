PM Modi expresses grief over demise of ISKCON President Jashomatinandan Das

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Jashomatinandan Das, the president of ISKCON Mandir Ahmedabad and Zonal Secretary of ISKCON Gujarat.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Jashomatinandan Das Ji’s passion towards spirituality and efforts to popularise India’s rich culture were noteworthy.

The 72-year old passed away yesterday after prolonged illness pertaining to COVID-19 infection.

Shri Jashomatinandandasji, president of The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Mandir Ahmedabad and Zonal Secretary of ISKCON Gujarat passed away today at 5.00 pm after prolong illness pertaining to Covid-19 infection. He was admitted for last few days in Science City road based Shalin hospital due to Covid-19 infection with co-morbid conditions, said Kalanath Chaitanya Das, vice president of Kathwada ISKCON temple.

Shri Jashomatinandandas was 72-year old. He is survived by 5 sons, 3 daughters and wife Radhakund Mataji.

Shri Jashomatinandandasji is known for building ISKCON mandirs in Ahmedabad at ISKCON circle, Kathwada and elsewhere in Gujarat. He had initiated and completed construction of 40 temples and centers of ISCKON. One of major contribution of Jashomatinandandas Maharaj was his translation of ISKCON Bhagwad Geeta and other religious books in Gujarati language.

Born in Surat, Jashomatinandandasji completed Masters studies of Structure engineering in America. He came into contact of ISKCON founder AC Bhaktivedant swami. He was direct disciple of Bhaktivedant Swami, on whose direction he returned to Gujarat and started preaching here. He conceived and executed the project of construction of Ahmedabad’s first ISKCON temple on SG Highway. He later also built another ISKCON temple in Kathwada.