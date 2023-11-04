PM Modi discusses West Asia situation with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak & UAE President

File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed means to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on the situation in West Asia with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak Friday evening.

In a social media post, Mr Modi said he spoke to the UK PM and they agreed that there is no place for terror and violence and death of civilians is a serious concern. He stressed the need to work towards regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance.

Prime Minister Modi also had a telephonic conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. Both leaders also expressed deep concern at terrorism, deteriorating security situation and the loss of civilian lives.

Prime Minister Modi and the President of the UAE also called for an early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation. They emphasized the importance of durable peace, security and stability in the region. The two leader also reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas within the framework of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.