PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives & damage due to earthquake in Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. In a social media post this morning, he said India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Mr Modi said our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery
Over 250 casualties have been confirmed in the quake that occurred late on Friday night in Nepal. Prime Minister Dahal directs for immediate rescue and relief.