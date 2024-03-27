PM Modi Celebrates Global Popularity of Garba, UNESCO Recognition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed happiness that Garba’s global popularity is on the rise. In a social media post, Mr Modi shared that Garba found a place in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list sometime ago and the Certificate of Inscription was presented a few days back in Paris. A memorable Garba Night was also held in Paris, which was attended by the Indian community in large numbers. The Prime Minister said Garba is a celebration of life, culture and devotion and also brings people together.