PM Modi calls upon farmers to adopt natural farming and cater global demand

Natural Farming Conclave

Staff Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon farmers to adopt natural farming and cater to the global demand.

Prime Minister said our villages have shown that villages can not only bring change but can also lead the change.

He said that the extraordinary success of the Digital India Mission is also the country’s answer to those who used to say that bringing change in the village is not easy.



Addressing a Natural Farming Conclave held at Surat in Gujarat through video conferencing today, he said that India has been an agriculture based country by nature and culture. He said that our life, our health and our society is the basis of our agriculture system. Therefore, the progress of farmers and agriculture is necessary for the progress of our country.



Mr. Modi said that when we do natural farming, we also serve Mother Earth and protect the quality of the soil and its productivity. He said that the farmers are serving nature and the environment by doing natural farming. The farmers will also get the privilege of serving Gaumata by natural farming.



He said that the country has started working on many such goals to mark the 75 years of independence, which will become the basis for major changes in the times to come. He said that the basis of a country’s progress in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the spirit of people’s effort, which is leading our journey for development.



He congratulated the farmers for adopting the natural farming and Sarpanchs of the villages for taking the lead in this direction. The farmers from different villages along with other agriculture bodies have joined this Natural Farming Conclave. The conclave will also discuss how to leverage natural farming to boost agriculture and farmer welfare.



Mr Modi had exhorted at least 75 farmers in each village to adopt Natural way of farming in his address at Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in March this year. Guided by this vision of the Prime Minister as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Surat District undertook a concerted and coordinated effort to sensitize and motivate different stakeholders and institutions like farmer groups, elected representatives, Cooperatives and Banks to help farmers in adoption of Natural Farming. Consequently, at least 75 farmers were identified in each Gram Panchayat and were motivated and trained to undertake Natural Farming. The farmers were trained in 90 different clusters resulting in training of more than 41 thousand farmers across the district.