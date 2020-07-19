India’s 2 Covid-19 vaccines are under human clinical trials
Bangladesh bans free internet services for Social media
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust proposes ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ram Temple construction
Election Commission seeks parties’ views on poll campaign in during pandemic
High level central team to visit Bihar to review Covid-19 situation
PM Modi calls Tamil Nadu CM to review Covid-19 situation in state

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy and inquired about the current Covid-19 situation in the state.

The Chief Minister briefed him about the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, complete lockdown is being observed today for the third consecutive Sunday this July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been told by the state chief minister Edappadi Palaniswamy that the testing in the state has reached about 48-thousand yesterday.

The Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that all out efforts are being taken in a concerted manner to bring the situation well under control at the earliest.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive Sunday this month, the state is under complete lockdown. All major cities and towns wear a deserted look. The police have taken intensified efforts to monitor vehicular movements on the road.

Kapil Dev’s advice helped me decide my post retirement plans: Rahul Dravid

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...

NRAI Announces Dates of National Camp for Olympic Core Group Shooters

Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

