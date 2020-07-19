PM Modi calls Tamil Nadu CM to review Covid-19 situation in state

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy and inquired about the current Covid-19 situation in the state.

The Chief Minister briefed him about the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, complete lockdown is being observed today for the third consecutive Sunday this July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been told by the state chief minister Edappadi Palaniswamy that the testing in the state has reached about 48-thousand yesterday.

The Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that all out efforts are being taken in a concerted manner to bring the situation well under control at the earliest.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive Sunday this month, the state is under complete lockdown. All major cities and towns wear a deserted look. The police have taken intensified efforts to monitor vehicular movements on the road.