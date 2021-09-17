PM Modi asks SCO members to fight against increasing radicalization

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the root cause of problems facing Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO region was increasing radicalisation.

He said, recent developments in Afghanistan have made challenges posed by radicalisation more clear. Addressing the Plenary Session of the 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State through video conferencing, Mr Modi said, the biggest challenges in the region are related to peace, security and trust deficit. He said, fight against radicalisation is not only needed for regional security and trust but also to ensure bright future of the youth.

The Prime Minister said, SCO should work to develop strong network among the moderate, tolerant, inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam. He noted that historically the Central Asian region has been a bastion of moderate and progressive cultures and values. Mr Modi said, traditions like Sufism flourished there over the centuries and spread throughout the region and the world. He said, it is still reflected in the cultural heritage of this region.