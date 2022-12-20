FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi asks MPs to make International Year of Millets 2023 a mass movement

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the Members of the Parliament to make the International Year of Millets 2023, a mass movement. Mr. Modi told MPs  while addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting in Parliament House Complex.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quoted the Prime Minister as saying that he emphasized two aspects. First, promotion of an ongoing nutrition campaign through millets, and second, food items made from millets can be served to the guests who would attend the G20 meetings and events so that they can understand the importance of millets. He said, the Prime Minister stressed the need for inclusion of millet in the diet of sports persons.

Mr. Joshi said, the most important point is that the International Year of Millets 2023 is being celebrated on the insistence of the letter written by the government to the United Nations. In the meeting, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishanker gave a detailed presentation regarding G20 meetings and events to be organized in the country.

