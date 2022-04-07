PM Modi appreciates bipartisanship exhibited by all MPs in Parliament

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back its citizens through Operation Ganga.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said that he is grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views.

He said, the rich level of debate and the constructive points illustrate how there is bipartisanship when it comes to matters of foreign policy.

The Prime Minister said, such bipartisanship augurs well for India at the world stage. Mr Modi added that it is our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens and the Government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations.