PM Modi addresses public meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district

IndiaSenior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu today.

The alliance partners of the NDA front are sharing the dias with Mr. Narendra Modi, they include AIADMK’s leaders State CM Palanisamy, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, and assembly speaker Dhanapal.

Mr. Modi will campaign for the State BJP leader and also other candidates of BJP and alliance parties. Security has been tightened in view of the visit.

The alliance partners of the BJP include, AIADMK, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK),Tamil Maanila Congress(TMC) and Tamizhaga makkal munnetra kazhagam. The leaders of all these political parties shared the Dias with the Prime Minister. Dharapuram is a remote and underdeveloped place on the other hand the neighbouring Coimbatore is significantly developed. This is the first time a Prime Minister visited the place. Earlier one president had visited the place. All the other political parties are also busy wooing the voters.