PM Modi addresses Indian Diaspora; Unveils PUSHP Mantra for Developed India in New York

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave the PUSHP mantra for making India a developed nation. Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nasseu Coliseum in New York, the Prime Minister said, these five pillars together will build a Viksit Bharat. Mr. Modi said, P stands for Progressive Bharat, U stands for Unstoppable Bharat, S stands for Spiritual Bharat, H stands for Humanity First Bharat, and P stands Prosperous Bharat.

Lauding the Indian diaspora’s role in India-US bilateral relations, the Prime Minister said, for the world, AI stands for Artificial Intelligence, but he believes AI also represents the American-Indian spirit. The Prime Minister highlighted that the Indian Diaspora has always been the country’s strongest brand ambassadors. He said, they have connected America to India and India to America and their skill and talent are unmatched. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards US President Joe Biden for hosting him in his home, and said it is an honour for 140 crore Indians.

Prime Minister Modi said that we belong to a country where there are dozens of languages and dialogues, all faiths and religions of the world and yet we are moving forward united. He noted that understanding diversity, living it and incorporating it into daily life is in Indian culture.

Pointing towards the vibrant democracy in the country, the Prime Minister said, recently India has conducted the largest polling exercise in the world. He said, his government again came to power for the third time in a row. The Prime Minister stated that his mind and mission are absolutely clear and he will devote his life for good governance and prosperous India. Mr.Modi said that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last 10 years because of the change in ‘soch’ and approach of his government. He said that development is becoming a people’s movement in India and every citizen is a partner to it. He added that India today is a ‘land of opportunities’ and the country now doesn’t wait for opportunities but creates them.

The Prime Minister highlighted that compared to the entire world, our carbon emission is negligible. He asserted that it is our tradition of love for nature that guided us and India is focusing on solar and wind energy areas. He added that India is the first G20 country to achieve its Paris climate goals and assured that his government wants to make every house in India a solar power household. Taking about ‘Ek ped Maa ke naam’ abhiyan, he urged the audience to plant at least 1 tree in their lifetime.

Taking about India’s growing diplomatic stature, the PM said that India is a strong voice of the Global South. He added that India is giving focus on not just GDP oriented growth but also human oriented growth.

Earlier, a vibrant cultural program was held at the Nassau Coliseum in New York. Performers took to the stage to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage with an array of colorful dance and singing performances. The cultural showcase was organized to celebrate the country’s heritage and its global presence during the Prime Minister’s visit, leaving the audience with a vivid impression of the country’s artistic traditions. The people present there were chanting Modi Modi.