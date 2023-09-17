PM launches Vishwakarma Scheme for artisans and craftspeople

Also inaugurates India International Convention Centre – YashoBhoomi in the national capital

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a new scheme named PM Vishwakarma at the International Convention and Expo Centre, Yashobhoomi, in New Delhi on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

The Prime Minister took metro from Dhaula Kuan to reach Dwarka IICC and inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25. Mr. Modi also dedicated ‘YashoBhoomi’ to the nation at Dwarka in the national capital today.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, the scheme is a ray of hope for lakhs of artisans and craftspeople who work with hands and tools. The Prime Minister dedicated Yashobhoomi to every labour of the country and to every Vishwakarma. He said, the Vishwakarmas have been at the root of India’s prosperity for thousands of years. He said, training, technology and tools are crucial for our artisans.

Mr. Modi said, today, it is the need of the hour to recognise the Vishwakarma partners and support them in every possible way. He said, Government is working for the development of the Vishwakarmas. The Prime Minister said, under this scheme, Vishwakarmas working under 18 different sectors will be focussed. He said, the government is going to spend 13 thousand crore rupees on the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

It has been the sustained focus of the Prime Minister to give support to the people engaged in traditional crafts. This focus is driven by the desire to not only support the artisans and craftspeople financially but also to keep the age-old tradition, culture, and diverse heritage alive and flourishing through local products, art, and crafts. Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma.

Mr. Modi’s vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences, and exhibitions will be strengthened with the operationalisation of Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre called ‘Yashobhomi’. Yasho Bhoomi will find its place among the world’s largest MICE facilities with a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres and a total built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres. MICE stands for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions.

The Convention Centre, built across more than 73 thousand square meters of area, comprises 15 convention rooms. These include the main Auditorium, the grand Ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11 thousand delegates. The Convention Centre has the largest LED media facade in the country.

The Main auditorium is the plenary hall for the Convention Centre and is equipped with a seating capacity of around six thousand guests.