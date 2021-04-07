PM holds “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021” with students, teachers and parents

Students and parents shouldn’t consider exams end of life, says PM

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked students not to fear examinations but celebrate them. He also asked parents not to pressurize kids and let them enjoy exams.

Intercting with students, parents and teachers at the first virtual edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, Mr Modi shared his mantras to overcome stress and anxiety. He stressed that students and parents should not consider exams the end of life and always try to do better in the next attempt.

The Prime Minister asked teachers to guide students on time management. While interacting with Punyo Sunya from Arunachal Pradesh and Vineeta Garg from Delhi, he suggested that students should divide their attention and energy accordingly towards each subject.

He also said a student should always try to attempt the difficult topic in the beginning and devote more time to it. He added that hard subjects and topics must be done in the morning before jumping onto easier topics, because the mind is fresh and concentration is sharp. He asked students not to run from difficult subjects as anything can be accomplished with hard work.

Mr Modi also highlighted the importance of spare time saying it is essential for the day to not become monotonous and robotic. He said in their spare time, they can help their parents and siblings with chores and also do things they are passionate about. He said he likes to sit on his swing and wind off after a hard day. He asked students to devote their spare time in activities through which they can express themselves and develop their personality. He said creativity can take people to newer heights.

The Prime Minister asked students to keep their minds calm and fresh while entering the examination hall. He asked them to leave all their tensions outside the examination room and focus on the questions. Mr Modi said, students should stop thinking that their memory is average.

He said, children should be taught to eat the right food, in an interesting way. He said, there should be discussions about the health benefits of various fruits and vegetables at home. Parents can play games or tell a story around the benefits of healthy food. He asks parents to ensure that kids know how food is cooked and how many ingredients are present in their plate. He said, they will surely eat and appreciate it, once they realize the effort that goes behind it.

The Prime Minister has also urged parents to train their kids in the right manner. Inspiring documentaries, movies or books can be utilized to train the young mind. He said, the right environment motivates the child to do more. He also advised parents to not impose their way of living on their children.

The Prime Minister said, parents should not act as an instructor but friends with the growing kids. He asked them to connect with their kids and learn their likes and dislikes. Mr Modi said, when the parents involve themselves in Children world, it will reduce the generation gap and they too will understand their point of views.

The Prime Minister requested children to make a list of things they need everyday and try to buy local products to strengthen the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local. He said, we are celebrating 75 years of independence as Amrit Mahotsav and he wants the students to write about freedom fighters and think about the next 75 years of the nation.