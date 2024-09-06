PM congratulates para athletes for winning highest number of medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated all the medal winners at the Paris Paralympics for winning highest number of medals in a single edition of the Paralympics. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said, this shows the dedication, passion and determination of Indian athletes.

Paralympics 2024: Historical medal win for India in Judo men’s 60kg J1 category

At at Paris Paralympics 2024 India’s JudoKa Kapil Parmar won bronze medal in Para Judo men’s -60kg J1 category beating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira .This is the first medal in this event in India’s history of Paralympics. The match ended in just 33 seconds. Currently, Team India is standing on 14th spot in the medal tally, with 5 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze.