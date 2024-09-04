President, VP, PM congratulate Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Ajeet Singh, Sundar Singh on winning medals at Paris Paralympics

The President, Vice President and Prime Minister have congratulated Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh on winning medals at the Paris Paralympics.

In a social media post, President Droupadi Murmu said, conveyed greetings to Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu on winning silver and bronze medals in the men’s high jump event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. She said, this is Sharad’s second and Mariyappan’s third individual medal in different Paralympics. President Murmu said, their achievements are examples of sustained excellence. She said, their success will inspire everyone, especially the athletes aspiring to reach high international standards.

Congratulating Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning silver and bronze medals in the men’s javelin throw event, the President said, their medals, after Sumit Antil’s gold medal in these Games, added lustre to India’s performance in javelin events. She wished that they will bring more glory to the country in times to come.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar have showcased utmost grit and determination for this victory. He said, Bharat is proud of them.

Mr. Dhankhar also conveyed best wishes to them for many more laurels in the future. Congratulating Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu, he said, the nation is extremely proud of their accomplishments. The Vice President said, their success will undoubtedly inspire countless young people across the country. He wished both the best for a brilliant future ahead.

Congratulating Mariyappan Thangavelu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, it is commendable that he has won medals in three consecutive editions of the Paralympics. He said, the skills, consistency, and determination of Mariyappan Thangavelu are exceptional. Congratulating Sharad Kumar, Mr. Modi said, he is admired for his consistency and excellence and inspires the entire nation.

The Prime Minister said, it was a phenomenal performance by Sundar Singh Gurjar at the Paralympics. Mr. Modi said, his dedication and drive are outstanding. The Prime Minister said, it was a phenomenal achievement by Ajeet Singh at the Paralympics. Mr. Modi said, his commitment to sports and perseverance have made India proud.