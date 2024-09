In the US Open, Ace Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi entered the semifinals of the mixed doubles. The eighth-seeded Indian-Indonesian pair secured a 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 victory over the fourth-seeded duo of Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova in a quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 33 minutes.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi will play the American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals.