PM Boris Johnson is doing well: UK Govt

AMN

United Kingdom Government today said, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is doing well after staying overnight in hospital for routine tests related to his COVID-19 diagnosis. Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said, Mr Johnson remains in charge of the UK’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic and is expected back at No.10 Downing Street soon.

The on the 55-year-old Prime Minister’s health came following his admission to a National Health Service hospital in London last evening for tests after he showed persistent symptoms of Corona virus, even 10 days after testing positive for the disease.