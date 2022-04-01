PM asks students not to get panic as he interacts with them on ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

ANDALIB AKHTER

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the students not to get panic and analyse their time that has been invested. “Your target should be maximum outcome. Working for 18 hours doesn’t necessarily mean it will provide the best results,” he said. PM Modi also urged parents and teachers to not impose their dreams and aspirations on their children. Watch this video for more details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interacting with students, their parents and teachers in the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. A total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents registered themselves for the event that was held at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, the National Education Policy-2020 caters to 21st century aspirations and takes India to the future. Interacting with students, teachers and parents in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme in Delhi, Mr Modi said, the consultative process for the National Education Policy has been exhaustive and people across India were consulted for this. He said, outdated ideas and policies from the 20th century cannot guide India’s development trajectory in the 21st century. He said, country has to change with the times.

The Prime Minister added that technology is not a bane and it should be welcomed and used effectively. Saying that pre-exam stress is among the most common feelings among students, Mr Modi advised students to remember that they are exam proof as they have successfully overcome such exams before. He said, the unfulfilled dreams of parents and teachers cannot be forced upon children.

Mr Modi said, exams are an innate part of people’s life, and just another milestone in the development journey. He said, God has deprived a disabled person of so many abilities but the disabled have transformed those weaknesses into strengths. He said, students should introspect and look into what weaknesses are hindering them from progressing.

The Prime Minister said, infinite opportunities await the country’s youth as they belong to a special generation. He said, their could be more competition, but there are also many more opportunities.

Mr Modi said, there is great inquisitiveness among youngsters on how to improve productivity while at work and how to prepare better for exams. He also spoke about empowering the girl child. He said, daughter in the strength of the family.

The Prime Minister said, people were skeptical about ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’, but this skepticism was proved wrong by country’s children. He praised children for spreading awareness regarding the cleanliness campaign.

The unique initiative started by the Prime Minister in 2018 is an annual programme in which he interacts with the students along with parents and teachers to understand their concerns related to exams. In the interaction, Prime Minister provides insights to students to handle stress related to exams.