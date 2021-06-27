PM Mann Ki Baat: Get vaccinated and stay safe
National Covid recovery rate stands at 96.72%
Dragon fruit cultivated by Maharashtra farmers exported to Dubai
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jun 2021 12:33:18      انڈین آواز

PM asks people to support, encourage Olympic-Bound Athletes and not pressurize them

Pays tribute to Milkha Singh

Staff Reporter

The Prime Minister today urged the people not to pressurize these players knowingly or unknowingly, but support them with an open mind and bolster their enthusiasm. He asked them to send their wishes to these players with #Cheer4India on social media.

PM said that most of the sportspersons hail from smaller towns and villages. He said the team going to the Tokyo Olympics has many such players whose lives are very inspiring. He mentioned Praveen Jadhav who hails from a village in Satara district of Maharashtra.

He is very good at Archery. His parents run the family by working as labourers and now their son is going to participate in his first Olympics at Tokyo. Mr Modi said this is a matter of great pride not only for his parents but for the country. Similarly, he mentioned Neha Goyal who is a member of the women’s hockey team going to Tokyo. Her mother and sisters manage family expenses by working in a cycle factory. The Prime Minister also spoke about Deepika Kumari whose life has been full of ups and downs. Deepika’s father drives an auto rickshaw and her mother is a nurse. Deepika is at present the only female archer from India in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Prime Minister said players going to Tokyo faced scarcity of means and resources in their childhood, but persevered and endured with fortitude. Mr Modi gave the example of Priyanka Goswami of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka’s father is a bus conductor. As a child, Priyanka adored the bag that the medal winners were presented with. It was this fascination that made her participate in the Race-Walking competition for the first time. Now, she is a big champion of Race Walking. The Prime Minister also cited the example of Shivpal Singh, who participates in Javelin Throw and hails from Banaras. Shivpal’s entire family is associated with this sport. His father, uncle and brother are all experts at javelin throw. Mr Modi also presented the example of Chirag Shetty and his partner Satwik Sairaj who are going for the Tokyo Olympics. Recently, Chirag’s maternal grandfather died of COVID.

Satwik himself tested COVID positive last year. Despite these hurdles, both of them are preparing to give their best in the Men’s Double Shuttle Competition. The Prime Minister also introduced another player, Manish Kaushik of Bhiwani, Haryana. Manish comes from an agricultural family. While working in the fields in his childhood, Manish became fond of boxing. Mr Modi said this hobby of his is taking him to Tokyo today. He also mentioned C.A. Bhavani Devi who is adroit at fencing. Bhavani, who hails from Chennai, is the first Indian fencer to qualify in the Olympics. Mr Modi said Bhavani’s mother had mortgaged her jewellery to continue her training.

The Prime Minister stated that every player going to Tokyo has had their own share of struggles, and years of toil. He said they are going not only for themselves but also for the country. Mr Modi advised people to not pressurize these players knowingly or unknowingly, but support them with an open mind and bolster their enthusiasm. He asked them to send their wishes to these players with #Cheer4India on social media.

Indian hockey team is a potential podium finisher at Tokyo Olympics: Former Captain Gurbux Singh

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Gurbux Singh feels that the current Indian hockey team is a potential p ...

Swimmer; Sajan Prakash qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

By Harpal Singh Bedi Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer to make the 'A' qualifying time for the ...

جارج فلوئیڈ کیس، پولیس اہلکار کو ٢٢ سال کی سزا

ویب ڈیسک ایک امریکی عدالت نے سیاہ فام جارج فلوئیڈ کے قتل کے ج ...

افغانستان انخلا: بائیڈن اور اشرف غنی کی ملاقات

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکہ اور افغانستان ...

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹیکے لگائے جا چکے ہیں

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹ ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

