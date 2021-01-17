Farmers again reject govt’s offer of amending laws, want them repealed
India expresses solidarity with people of Afghanistan in their journey towards peace
Misconceptions being spread about January 26 tractor march, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha
PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMFBY benefitted crores of farmers in five years: PM
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2021 04:25:59      انڈین آواز

PM announces Startup India Seed Fund Scheme of Rs 1000 cr for startups

Leave a comment
Published On: By
AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Startups have the potential to change the future of India. Speaking after interacting with Startups during Prarambh: StartUpIndia International Summit through video conferencing this evening, Mr Modi said, the confidence that all Startups have, should never fade away and always remain. He said, the energy of our youth, their passion to write their own future invents new possibilities for the whole world.

The Prime Minister asserted that this century is the century of digital revolution and new age innovation. He said, this century is also called the century of Asia. Mr Modi said, it is the need of the hour that the technologies of the future come out of the lab of Asia and the entrepreneurs of the future should be prepared from here. He said, today, the youth and entrepreneurs from BIMSTEC countries are joining this Summit with the experiences that all have, from the fight against Corona to the making of the vaccine.

The Prime Minister said, every state is supporting startups and the StartUp India wave has spread to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He said, agriculture has many opportunites for Start Up India. Mr Modi said, today, thanks to Digital India, money goes straight to the banks of crores of Indians. He said, through DBT and GeM, startups and research sector of our nation are getting a big boost. The Prime Minister stressed on the need to set the goal for the future that the startups and unicorns become global giants. To spur entrepreneurship across the Nation, Mr Modi announced Startup India Seed Fund Scheme to provide financial assistance to startups for Proof of Concept, prototype development, product trials, market-entry, and commercialization.
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Lakshay sweeps Trap trial, as Haryana shooters dominate in Air Pistol

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Haryana's Lakshay Sheoran dominated the Trap trials, winning the T2 competiti ...

“Playing against Argentina will be a good test,” Women Hockey team skipper Rani

By Harpal Singh Bedi Skipper and ace striker Rani Rampaul feels that the believes the matches in Argentina ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!