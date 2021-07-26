Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
PM announces Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of those killed in Kinnaur landslides

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the accident caused by landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured in the accident.

An ex-gratia of Rs. two lakh from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur.

Rs. 50 thousand will be given to the injured.

Nine tourists killed in landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh

NEWS DESK

Nine people were killed while three other injured when boulders fell on a tourist tempo traveller on the Sangla-Chitkul road in Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The ill-fated tourist vehicle carrying 11 people was on its way from Chitkul to Sangla.

The deceased include five male and four female and were from Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The landslide incident was reported near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road.

The bailey bridge at Batseri also collapsed in the incident.

Rescue work is being carried out by the district administration with the help of local people.

The injured people have been admitted to Sangla community health centre for treatment.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to landslide in Kinnaur district.

He directed the administration to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations and to provide immediate relief to the affected.

