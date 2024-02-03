इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2024 12:32:36      انڈین آواز
PM ANNOUNCES BHARAT RATNA FOR L K ADVANI

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced. 

Taking to X PM Modi said, “I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights” PM Modi

“Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him,” he added.

