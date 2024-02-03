इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2024 01:49:16      انڈین آواز
Art and craft persons are creative ambassadors of humanity, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela – 2024 at Surajkund in Faridabad district on Friday. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Heritage and Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that Tanzania is a partner country for the mela, which reflects India’s strong ties with the African Union. She said that last year in October during discussions with Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hasan, both the countries agreed to further increase the ambit of cultural exchange. She said that the fair will provide an opportunity to see the art and craft of Tanzania, besides cultural events.

The President said that the Surajkund Mela is a festival of our cultural diversity and traditions. She said that the Fair also provides a stage to connect the craftsmen with art and craft lovers.

Terming the Fair an exhibition of art, the President said, it is also a centre for trade. She said that during the fair, trade worth more than 20 crore rupees is expected, which is a great opportunity for trade of handicrafts.  

The Surajkund Fair will continue till February 18. 

