Jharkhand: Hemant Soren sent to five-day custody of Enforcement Directorate

AMN

JMM leader and former chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, has been sent to five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate by the High Court in connection with an alleged land scam case.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED after several summons in the alleged land scam case and several hours of questioning on Wednesday night.



Earlier, Soren was sent to one-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi.

Earlier, the ED said it had recovered cash worth in excess of Rs 36 lakh from the possession of the JMM chief along with documents linked to the ongoing investigation into the alleged acquisition of land by ‘fraudulent means’.

The agency added that land parcels spanning 8.5 acres were part of the criminal proceeds that the former CM allegedly acquired. ED stated that in a raid conducted on April 13, 2023, they unearthed several property-related records and registers that were in the possession of Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad.

It informed further that the probe further revealed that Bhanu Pratap Prasad and others are part of a “very large syndicate involved in corrupt practices of acquiring properties forcefully as well as on the basis of false deeds.