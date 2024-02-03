ED moves court against Kejriwal for non-compliance with summons in Excise policy case

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2024 09:42:27      انڈین آواز
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today moved Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping summons issues to him in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The court heard some of the submissions of the central probe agency and posted the matter for further hearing on February 7.

The ED’s court move came after the Delhi CM evaded the agency’s fifth summons on Friday. ED has been summoning Kejriwal, also the national convener of the AAP Aadmi Party (AAP), since November last year.

He was called for questioning on November 2, December 21, January 3, January 19 and most recently on February 2.

Delhi chief minister has termed ED summons as “illegal” and a conspiracy by the BJP to malign his image.

The BJP has stepped up it’s attack against Kejriwal after the latest ED move and said that the Delhi CM is scared.of joining the investigation.

“…He is scared of joining the investigation…When he blames then it’s ‘hit and run’ and when he is blamed it’s ‘out on run’. This has become the character of the INDI alliance…Now Arvind Kejriwal will have to answer…,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

The development comes amid mounting trouble for the AAP chief, who is also facing a Delhi Police Crime Branch investigation after his party alleged that BJP is trying to buy its MLAs.

Earlier today, police officials arrived at his residence to collect evidence regarding his party’s allegations.

