Congress welcomes govt decision to honour Advani with Bharat Ratna

AMN / NEW DELHI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today welcomed the government’s decision to honour veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the nation.

“We welcome it,” Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, told reporters on the sidelines of a party event, in response to a question on the announcement of Bharat Ratna to Advani.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla in a post on X wrote, “Happy to know that Lal Krishna Advani Ji will be conferred with Bharat Ratna.”

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, however, recalled Advani’s statement that the latter had called Narendra Modi “a brilliant event manager in 2014”.

“On April 5, 2014, Advani said Narendra Modi is not my disciple, he is a brilliant event manager. This is what he said.In 2002, he saved Narendra Modi (then Gujarat chief minister). In 2014, he put the real character of Modi in front of the country,” Ramesh told reporters in Jharkhand’s Dumka.

The Prime Minister on Saturday announced that Advani will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna.

“I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna,” he wrote on X.

