Piyush Goyal to Visit UK for FTA

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a visit to the United Kingdom (UK) on 9th July 2023 till the 11th of this month. The two-day visit will focus on the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK, as well as discussions with European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member countries on the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

The aim is to strengthen economic ties, address trade barriers, promote investments, and foster cooperation in technology and innovation. The visit is also to highlight India’s commitment to expanding economic relationships and pursuing mutually beneficial agreements with international partners.