20 % ethanol blended petrol, E20, to be available across country by 2025: Hardeep Singh Puri

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri has said that 20 percent ethanol blended petrol, E20, will be available across India by 2025. Addressing the AGM of Indian Merchants Chambers virtually, Mr. Puri said the first E20 special fuel outlet was opened in February this year, following which the number has already crossed 600 and such stations will be available across the country by 2025.

The minister informed that ethanol blending in petrol has gone up from 38 crore litres in 2013-14 to 433 crore litres in 2021-22. Mr. Puri further informed that the number of fuel stations selling biofuels has increased from close to thirty thousand in 2016-17 to more than 67,640.

The minister said India has witnessed growth across every sector in the past nine years. He said a growth-energy correlation is manifestly visible as the country now stands as the world’s third largest energy consumer, third-largest oil consumer and third-largest LPG consumer. He said the country stands at the fourth largest LNG importer, fourth largest refiner, and the fourth largest automobile market in the world. Mr. Puri said that India’s growth story has evoked awe and confidence around the globe and is a source of hope and pride for every Indian