इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jul 2023 07:22:58      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India has largest marine resource to compete in global fisheries sector: Union Minister Rupala

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala has said that India has the largest marine resource to compete in the global fisheries sector. Speaking at the National Fish Farmers Day celebrations at Mahabalipuram near Chennai today, he said that research and reporting on fish diseases and fish-related sector are of utmost importance in the world today. He told that the Narendra Modi-led Government has allocated a maximum of more than Rs 38 thousand crore for the development of the fishing sector.

In his address, Union Minister of State Dr L.Murugan said that the fishing sector had 120 startups to develop fish-related marketing, value-added products, and introduction of the latest software needed for the development of the sector. He said that the fishing industry has an export of 64 thousand crore.  Lusting out the various achievements he told that  Prime Ministers’ vision for the next 25 years has given a great thrust to Indian fishing industry to compete at global levels.  He appealed to the State Governments to cooperate with the Union Government to fulfill the vision of development.

State Minister for Fisheries Anitha Radhakrishnan submitted a memorandum to the Minister. In his speech, he said that the Union Government should reconsider the period of ban on fishing in the State of Tamilnadu. He also appealed to the Minister to arrange for a meeting with the officials of India and Srilanka to sort out the issue of fishermen often being caught by the Srilankan Navy. He appealed to the Minister to help the fishermen as the Srilankan Government refuses to release the fishing boats while arresting the fishermen and reiterated that it was not repeated in their case. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

ریلوے نے وندے بھارت سمیت سبھی ریل گاڑیوں میں اے سی زمروں کے کرائے میں 25 فیصد کی کمی کئے جانے کا اعلان کیا

ریلوے کی وزارت نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ سبھی ریل گاڑیوں میں اے سی چی ...

بھارت اور ملیشیا نے دوطرفہ دفاعی اشتراک کے خاکے پر تبادلہ خیال کیا

بھارت اور ملیشیا نے مضبوط دوطرفہدفاعی رابطوں کے متنوع پہلوؤ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO to transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle to private sector

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehi ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, to launch from Sriharikota this week

AMN / WEB DESK India's upcoming lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota this week. Mi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart