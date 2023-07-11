इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jul 2023 04:54:59      انڈین آواز
India and Bangladesh start bilateral trade in Rupees

India and Bangladesh have started bilateral trade in rupees. It was launched at an event jointly organised by Bangladesh Bank and High Commission of India in Dhaka today.

From today onwards, India and Bangladesh will trade in Indian rupees alongside the usual transaction method in US dollar, said Pranay Verma, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka.

Trade settlement through Indian rupee will only apply to export amount from Bangladesh while the rest of imports from India will be settled in US dollars, said Mr Verma.

From Bangladesh side trade and transactions with India will be done by its Eastern Bank and Sonali Bank Ltd, while from Indian side operations will be done by State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, said Abdur Rouf Talukdar, Governor General of Bangladesh’s central Bank.

Bangladesh is India’s biggest trade partner in South Asia and India is the second largest trade partner of Bangladesh in Asia.

Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks from 18 countries to trade in rupees including Germany, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Myanmar, Oman and others; Bangladesh become 19th country to trade with India in rupees.

