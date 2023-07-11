UN: India registers remarkable reduction in poverty with 41.5 cr people coming out of it in 15 yrs

AMN / WEB DESK

United Nations has said that India has registered remarkable reduction in poverty with 41.5 crore people coming out of it in just 15 years. The UN said, 25 countries, including India, successfully halved their global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) values within 15 years, showing that rapid progress is attainable.

These 25 countries include Cambodia, China, Congo, Honduras, Indonesia, Morocco, Serbia, and Vietnam besides India.

The latest update of the global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) was released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) at the University of Oxford.

The report noted that deprivation in all indicators declined in India, and the poorest states and groups had the fastest absolute progress.

In April, India surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, according to UN data.