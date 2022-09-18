Piyush Goyal on 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Staff Reporter

India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be on a 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia beginning today to co-chair the inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the Economic and Investments Committee with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman.

The two Ministers are expected to discuss the progress made under the various Joint Working Groups of the Economic and Investment committee.

Both sides are also expected to formulate plan of action for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in priority areas and projects, including the West Coast Refinery Project, Trans-ocean grid connectivity, Green Hydrogen, Food security, energy security and pharmaceuticals.

They will also draft plan of action over accelerate progress on the announcement made by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of investments worth 100 Billion US dollar in India, during his visit to India in February 2019.

During his visit, Mr Goyal is also scheduled to meet Saudi Arabia Commerce Minister Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Alkassabi and is expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on the gamut of economic ties between the two countries.

Mr Goyal’s visit to Saudi Arabia will add further impetus to the dynamic and ever-growing strategic partnership between the two countries and pave the way for new areas of cooperation that will further strengthen commercial and trade ties between them.