Piyush Goyal launches Trade Connect e-platform to support exporters

A R DAS

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched the Trade Connect e-platform to support Indian exporters, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs,

The platform is designed to facilitate connections between Indian businesses and key stakeholders, including Indian Missions abroad, Export Promotion Councils, and partner government agencies. It will offer information on global trade events, benefits from India’s Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), and other relevant international trade data.

Speaking at the launch, Goyal said, “It’s truly delightful to see this initiative come to life after months of hard work. The collaboration between Commerce TCS, DGFT, MSE, and various ministries, along with organizations like Exim Bank, has made this possible.”

Goyal said that our focus should be to identify the opportunities in the world market. He said that with the launch of this platform India will be able to increase its market share in the world, adding that international opportunities will be showcased on the platform. Small FPOs, businesses and entrepreneurs will also be able to access this platform, learn of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) benefits that are available to expand their trade, the Union Minister noted.

The platform offers exporters immediate access to critical information at their fingertips. Goyal emphasized that the platform aligns with the broader mission of the Modi government. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, we have committed ourselves to the vision of a developed India by 2047, setting clear, time-bound goals for each ministry,” he said.

“We have mapped out milestones for the next five years, up to 2029, and beyond. This journey to 2047 will be carefully monitored, with accountability for outcomes and an ongoing effort to enhance ease of doing business and improve the quality of life for all citizens.”

Goyal also underscored the government’s focus on digital innovation and new technologies for faster and more effective policy implementation.

“To the citizens of India, our effort is to use technology extensively to work smarter, better, and faster. Prime Minister Modi has emphasized that we must work at three times the speed, with outcomes that are three times larger, better, and more effective in our service delivery and governance,” he said.